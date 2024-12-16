Matt Gay Makes Two More Field Goals In Week 15
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay knocked through both of his field goal attempts on Sunday and converted his extra point attempt in the 31-13 loss to the Broncos. The 30-year-old has now made at least two field goals in 10 of the last 11 games and has gone a perfect 23-for-23 on extra points this season. The Colts seem to move the ball just well enough to get him a couple of chances per game but they also turn the ball over so much that he doesn't have big fantasy days. Nevertheless, the sixth-year pro has been a steady source of points for the bulk of the season and should be in line for a few more successful tries next week versus the Titans. The game will be at home for the Colts so he won't have to contend with the elements either.
Source: ESPN
