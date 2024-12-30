Mason Marchment Listed As Week-To-Week
2 weeks agoDallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment (face) is considered week-to-week. He's set to miss multiple games after getting hit in the face by a puck on Friday versus Minnesota. His absence will start on Sunday against Chicago, with Justin Hryckowian called up from the AHL to replace Marchment in the lineup. Hryckowian has been on fire in the minors, posting 12 goals and 26 points in 27 outings. He will join the third line on Sunday, allowing Jamie Benn to move to the second. Benn has already enjoyed a prolific run recently, and he will have even more fantasy value in a top-six role, with Dallas' top scorer Matt Duchene playing next to him.
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos