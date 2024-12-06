Malcolm Brogdon Exits Thursday's Game Early With Left-Hamstring Tightness
13 hours agoWashington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon exited Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks early with what the team is describing as left hamstring tightness. Brogdon has been ruled out and won't return. The 31-year-old put up 16 points in 25 minutes. He has averaged 13.5 PPG and 4.3 RPG in eight games this season coming into Thursday. Brogdon missed much of October and November while recovering from thumb surgery so this is an unfortunate turn for his season. If he is forced to miss any time, expect Carlton Carrington to get more minutes.
Source: Washington Wizards
