Kyren Williams Scores Despite Lighter Workload
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams didn't have a heavy workload on Saturday night against the Cardinals, but he still finished with a decent fantasy day since he took his 13 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 16 receiving yards. The Rams only had 54 offensive plays and failed to sustain many drives, especially in the second half. That left Williams with his lowest number of carries since Week 2 despite a solid average of 4.3 yards per carry. He found the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter for the Rams' only score of the day and now has 16 touchdowns on the season. In their last game of the regular season next week, the Rams could have a playoff spot on the line or nothing to play for depending on Sunday's results. If they have to win, Williams will likely get a huge workload, but if they have already clinched, he may get a very light workload before the playoffs.
Source: NFL.com
