Kyle Tucker Drawing Trade Interest
2 days agoThe Houston Astros are receiving trade inquiries on outfielder Kyle Tucker this offseason, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. It could cause a bidding war for one of the best overall players in the game. Sources think that general manager Dana Brown is open to trading one of Tucker or left-hander Framber Valdez, both of whom are set to make more than $15 million during their final year of arbitration eligibility. Houston is already shopping reliever Ryan Pressly as they look for ways to clear payroll. No trade discussions are currently serious for Tucker. A trade of Tucker or Valdez would bring the kind of prospect talent that would help the Astros replenish their floundering farm system. Although Tucker missed considerable time in 2024 with a shin injury, he'll still be a highly coveted fantasy bat next year. The three-time All-Star has 20.9 wins above replacement since becoming a regular in 2020, which is fourth-best among MLB outfielders.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome