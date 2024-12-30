Kyle Pitts Catches Four Passes, One TD In Week 17 Loss
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts caught his first touchdown pass since Week 8 in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders, hauling in four of five targets for 44 yards and the score. It has been yet another disappointing season for the former first-round draft pick, but perhaps this can be the beginning of some rapport with his rookie quarterback that, if he can muster another decent outing next week, could build some momentum heading into next season. It's probably a long shot, though, but the 24-year-old does draw a favorable matchup next week against the Panthers in a must-win game for the Falcons. Carolina is one of the worst teams in allowing production to tight ends, although they allow production to all positions, so the Falcons should have multiple paths to victory.
Source: ESPN
