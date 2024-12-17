Khris Middleton Likely To Play On Tuesday
2 weeks agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (illness) is considered probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup final against Oklahoma City. An illness kept him out from Monday's practice, but Middleton is expected to be fine for Tuesday's game. The 33-year-old has made his first four appearances of the season this month, notching 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes. He's been coming off the bench as the Bucks have tried to keep Middleton's workload under control. Considering his limited role, Middleton has done well through his first few outings, although his shooting stroke appears to be quite rusty, as the former All-Star has made only 25.9 percent of his shots.
Source: NBA Injury Report
