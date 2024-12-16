Khalil Shakir Scores Short Touchdown In Detroit
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught six of his seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown in the team's 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The Bills tallied 559 offensive yards and Josh Allen threw for 362, so Shakir's total was a bit disappointing. However, the slot receiver found the end zone on a three-yard flip coming across the formation to save his day. It's the second time Shakir has scored in as many weeks and his fourth this season. The 24-year-old will be in the flex conversation next week when the Bills host the New England Patriots.
Source: RotoBaller
