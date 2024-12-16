Keon Coleman Catches One Long Pass Against Detroit
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman caught one pass for 64 yards in the team's 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The rookie only saw two targets in his first game since Week 9. His lone reception came on a deep completion after a Josh Allen scramble drill. Unfortunately, Coleman wasn't more involved, given the 559 offensive yards that Buffalo racked up. Just nine of Allen's 23 completions were to wide receivers as the coaching staff utilized several running backs and tight ends. With how Allen shares the love on offense, Coleman will be difficult to trust in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.
Source: RotoBaller
