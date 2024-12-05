Kendre Millers Logs Another Full Practice On Thursday
17 hours agoNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) logged another full practice on Thursday, according to John Hendrix. This is a great sign, as the sophomore running back has been on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury since Week 9. Miller has battled the injury bug all season and has appeared in just two games all season. During this small stint, the TCU product tallied just nine carries but averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. This is a nice increase compared to the 3.8 yards per carry he averaged during his rookie campaign. If Miller can return to action this weekend, fantasy managers should view him as a potential stash candidate, as Alvin Kamara should continue to see the bulk of opportunities in the New Orleans backfield.
Source: John Hendrix
Source: John Hendrix