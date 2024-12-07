Keenan Allen Doesn't Carry An Injury Designation Heading Into Week 14
4 days agoChicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle) was removed from the team's injury report after logging full practices on Thursday and Friday. The veteran wideout sat out Wednesday's practice with an ankle issue, but he has been cleared and has a full go against the San Francisco 49ers. Allen will look to continue his strong play in Week 14 as he faces a tough matchup against San Francisco's secondary. The 49ers rank 4th in passing yards allowed, giving up just 190 yards per game. Meanwhile, Allen's fellow star wide receiver, DJ Moore (quadriceps), is listed as questionable for the game after being limited in Friday's practice following missed sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. While Moore is optimistic he'll play, if he's unable to suit up, it would open the door for other pass catchers to step up in the Bears' offense. Allen has been a key part of Chicago's passing attack, coming off a Week 13 performance where he caught five passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Even with Moore potentially active, Allen remains a solid flex play, but if Moore is ruled out, Allen becomes a near must-start option in all formats.
Source: Chicago Bears
