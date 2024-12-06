Jorge Polanco A Fall-Back Plan For Astros At Third Base
12 hours agoIf the Houston Astros are unable to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, free-agent infielder Jorge Polanco is at the top of their list as a contingency plan at the hot corner. Polanco will be looking for a rebound season in 2025 after coming off knee surgery. The veteran switch-hitter had a career-low .651 OPS in 118 games with the Seattle Mariners this past season but also had a .724 OPS with 11 of his 16 long balls on the year in 63 games from July 9 on. If the team loses Bregman and goes cheaper at third base, they could look to upgrade at first base, where they've discussed free-agent first baseman Christian Walker. Polanco is capable of bouncing back and should be ready for the start of the 2025 regular season, but his health is a major question mark, as he's played in 120 games only three times since debuting in 2014.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
