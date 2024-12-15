Jeremy Chinn Being Evaluated For Concussion
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (head) exited during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. He collided with wide receiver Dyami Brown, and while Brown was quickly cleared to return, Chinn required additional evaluation for a potential concussion. The Saints are officially saying that he's questionable to return. At the time of his departure, he had registered seven tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves should earn additional opportunities until the 26-year-old can return to action.
Source: Meagan Glover
