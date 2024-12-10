Jaylin Williams Remains Out On Tuesday
3 days agoOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (hamstring) will miss another contest on Tuesday against Dallas. He's yet to play this season due to a right hamstring strain. It's unclear when Williams will be ready to return to the lineup. The 22-year-old would add an extra frontcourt option to the Thunder, although playing opportunities have dried up for Williams, with Isaiah Hartenstein in town this season. With Chet Holmgren (pelvic) also on the shelf, Hartenstein plays a big role for the team and will look to maintain his double-double form on Tuesday. Through his first eight appearances with the Thunder, Hartenstein has averaged 11.8 points and 12.8 rebounds with 4.5 assists.
Source: NBA Injury Report
