Jaxon Smith-Njigba Notches 10 Receptions In Loss
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 of 12 targets for 83 yards in a Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Smith-Njigba was one of the lone bright spots for the Seahawks in this game. He was the only pass catcher to record more than three receptions or 28 receiving yards. The performance indicated that Smith-Njigba may be moving into more of a No. 1 wide receiver role rather than a No. 2 in this offense. He has consistently outperformed wide receiver DK Metcalf over the last several weeks. Additionally, he earned nine more targets than Metcalf in Week 15. Smith-Njigba's role is steady at this point and the only thing that could hurt his fantasy output is if quarterback Geno Smith (knee) is forced to miss time. Sam Howell replaced Smith in the second half of Sunday's game and did not look ready for the moment. For now, Smith-Njigba managers must monitor Smith's status as we approach another week of the fantasy playoffs.
Source: RotoBaller
