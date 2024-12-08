Ja'Tavion Sanders Active In Week 14
3 days agoCarolina Panthers rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) is officially active for Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday despite being given a questionable tag on Friday's final injury report. Sanders suffered a scary neck injury in the Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and went to the hospital, but he thankfully avoided a serious injury. He was held out of last week's overtime loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers but is returning to face the Eagles this Sunday in a game in which the Panthers will likely have to throw the ball often. The 21-year-old will continue to share playing time with Tommy Tremble in Carolina, but he's at least worth a look as a TE2 sleeper in his return with six teams on bye in Week 14. Sanders scored his first touchdown of the year in Week 10 and had a season-high 87 receiving yards in Week 9.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
