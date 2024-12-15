Jalen Hurts Arrives To Stadium With Bandage On Broken Finger
3 weeks agoAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (finger) was seen wearing a bandage around his apparently broken finger when he arrived at Sunday's game. While Hurts was not on the injury report this week, this situation is worth monitoring leading up to kickoff in case he is limited in any fashion during today's game. For now, fantasy managers should keep him in their starting lineup until further notice.
Source: Ian Rapoport
