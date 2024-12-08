Jakobi Meyers Anticipated To Suit Up On Sunday
3 days agoAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is anticipated to play on Sunday versus the Bucs. The wideout didn't practice on Thursday because of an ankle issue. While he did practice in a limited capacity for Friday's session, it wasn't enough to avoid a questionable tag heading into Week 14. Meyers has played better than expected during the 2024-25 campaign, catching 59 passes for 676 yards and two touchdowns. Although the Raiders are officially eliminated from postseason contention, the team at least has a chance to close out the year as strongly as possible. With that in mind, Meyers has an advantageous matchup against a Tampa defense that has had trouble against opposing wideouts this season, making him a starting fantasy option.
Source: Adam Schefter
