Gary Harris Continues To Sit On Tuesday
3 days agoOrlando Magic guard Gary Harris (hamstring) will not be available for a fourth straight game on Tuesday against the Knicks. The veteran nurses a left hamstring strain. Harris had just made his second start of the year when he got hurt. However, he's not been a big part of the Magic rotation, averaging 4.1 points in 16.6 minutes. Tristan Da Silva, Anthony Black, and Jett Howard have been more involved in the action without Harris, but the three don't provide consistent fantasy value.
Source: NBA Injury Report
