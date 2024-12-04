Evan Phillips Should Be Good To Go For Spring Training
2 days agoLos Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that right-handed reliever Evan Phillips (shoulder) is "fine" and should be good to go for spring training in February. Phillips missed the World Series in October due to a right-shoulder injury but didn't require surgery. He has yet to start a throwing program, but as a reliever, he still has plenty of time to do so and still be ready for the start of spring training. The 30-year-old was officially shut down in the postseason with arm fatigue. Phillips wasn't quite as good in his third year in LA in 2024, posting a 3.62 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, 18 saves and 63:17 K:BB in 54 2/3 regular-season innings out of the bullpen. Despite the disappointing numbers, Evans saved a career-high 24 games for the Blue in 2023 and should have a high-leverage bullpen role yet again in 2025 for the best team in baseball.
Source: Los Angeles Times - Mike DiGiovanna
