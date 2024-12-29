Draymond Green To Play On Saturday
2 weeks agoGolden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (back) is available ahead of Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Green is returning to the lineup after sitting out Friday's game due to a lower back contusion. The return of Green should mean that Kyle Anderson heads back to the bench after playing 15 minutes on Friday. Green figures to return to his regular role for Saturday's contest. He hasn't been a great fantasy option, but his above average defensive ability does give him decent fantasy value.
Source: Golden State Warriors
