Dorian Thompson-Robinson Sees The Field In Mop-Up Duty
3 weeks agoCleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed four of his nine passes for 18 yards and an interception while adding three carries for 16 yards in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Thompson-Robinson replaced starter Jameis Winston after the latter's third interception of the contest but the second-year signal-caller wound up throwing an interception of his own with 1:26 left in the game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal about who would be his starting quarterback for Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it would be worth a waiver claim on DTR in deeper, superflex leagues in case the Browns opt to go with the youngster.
Source: NFL.com
