DK Metcalf Not At Practice On Thursday
15 hours agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant for the team's practice on Thursday after he was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Metcalf recently missed some time with a knee injury, but it's his shoulder that is bothering him now. The 26-year-old missed the first two practices last week with his shoulder ailment but returned to practice on Friday and was active for the Week 13 win over the New York Jets, catching four of nine targets for 66 yards. Mid-week downgrades usually aren't good news, but fantasy managers should feel better about the fact that Metcalf missed two practices a week ago and still played. If he returns to practice on Friday, there's a good chance he'll have a shot to play on Sunday versus the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. If Metcalf can't play, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett would see more targets.
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree