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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Mike Evans

is in Danger of Missing Week 6
Noah Penda

Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Jackson

Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
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