Oct 17, 2026, 10:31 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen has yet to catch a pass this season, but he is still an intriguing dart throw in deeper fantasy football leagues for Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have already ruled out Rashee Rice (hamstring) for Sunday's game, leaving Allen potentially in line to handle more volume. The 23-year-old is no stranger to making headlines in fantasy football, as he generated plenty of buzz in training camp for earning the trust of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's unclear exactly how much production will come from that trust this week, but at the very least, we think Allen is a strong candidate to log his first career reception. Getting onto the fantasy radar will be a bit tougher, but if there's any week to make an impact in deeper fantasy leagues, it's the week with no Rice and a matchup against the struggling Los Angeles Chargers.