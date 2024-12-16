Christian Watson Leads Packers In Targets, Tallies 56 Yards
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson helped co-lead the Packers in targets and was a solid contributor in the Packers' 30-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Watson co-led the Packers in targets with Jayden Reed and was their downfield thread on the boundary, leading the team with 56 yards receiving. Watson's long catch of 36 yards helped the Packers set up a second-quarter field goal. His 56-yard effort comes off the heels of a 114-yard game in Week 14, so it does feel like a disappointment, but Romeo Doubs returning from concussion protocol may have spread the targets out just a bit. With Watson and the Packers heading back home to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, Watson should be considered a volatile flex option for fantasy purposes.
Source: ESPN
