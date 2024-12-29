Chris Olave Not Returning In Week 17
1 week agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was not activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and is inactive for the Week 17 game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Olave practiced in full from Wednesday through Friday and was deemed questionable to return this weekend, but the Saints are playing things safe and will hold the 24-year-old for another week. Olave, a former first-rounder, hasn't played since suffering his second concussion of the year back in Week 9. The good news for the Saints is that Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest) is active against the Raiders, so it will be him, Kevin Austin Jr., Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson Jr. serving as New Orleans' top wideouts in a great matchup against the three-win Raiders. However, for fantasy purposes, none of the Saints' pass-catchers can be considered very reliable flex plays, even in deeper formats.
Source: SI.com - John Hendrix
