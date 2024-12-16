Chargers Defense Gets Beat Up In Week 15 Blowout
3 weeks agoThe Los Angeles Chargers defense got pushed around throughout the game but especially in the second half of a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. The Bolts recorded one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery but also allowed 40 points and 502 yards of offense. They came in as a top-12 ranked fantasy defense for the week but put up a disappointing negative four points in standard scoring leagues. They were on the field a bunch, especially in the second half as the Bolts offense forgot how to play football. A quick turnaround for a Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos will make the Chargers defense a risky but upside potential option for Week 16.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com