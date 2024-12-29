Browns Could Pursue Veteran QBs Like Aaron Rodgers Or Kirk Cousins
1 week agoThe Cleveland Browns could pursue veteran quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins for the 2025 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cleveland recently restructured Deshaun Watson's contract to presumably keep him on the team next season, but the team's desire to bring in quarterback competition has been well-documented. Both Rodgers and Cousins, who seem likely to be on new teams next season, are strong candidates to push for the starting job over Watson in Cleveland. Rodgers has come on strong with nine passing touchdowns over his last five games, but there has been plenty of speculation that he and the Jets are headed for a divorce. Meanwhile, Cousins was benched in the midst of his first season with the Falcons after tossing seven interceptions in a three-game span.
Source: Ian Rapoport
