Brewers Still A Possibility For Garrett Crochet
2 days agoThe Milwaukee Brewers are "engaged with the White Sox" for the services of pitcher Garrett Crochet. While other teams like the Red Sox, Cubs, and others have been viewed as the likeliest landing spots for the lefty, the Brewers could use another strong starter behind Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, especially a left-handed one, with Aaron Ashby the only southpaw currently projected in the rotation. The Brewers would have to give up a lot to get Crochet, who is coming off a breakout season for the White Sox in which he was an All-Star for the first time, posting a 3.58 ERA (2.69 FIP), 1.07 WHIP, and an elite 29.6% K-BB% over 146 innings pitched. It was the first time he's ever pitched more than 55 innings in a season, though, so many of his starts in the second half had an innings limit. If the 25-year-old can log a full season without restrictions, he should be a very valuable pitcher for whatever team he's pitching for, both in real life and in fantasy.
Source: Jon Morosi
Source: Jon Morosi