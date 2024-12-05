Breece Hall Not Seen At Thursday's Practice
21 hours agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) was not seen on Thursday at the portion of practice open to the media. Hall was also listed as a DNP in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich sounded optimistic that the team would have Hall available for the Week 14 game this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. The 23-year-old played through a questionable tag in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and played a season-low 62% of the offensive snaps, finishing with only 12 touches. A second straight DNP this week isn't what fantasy managers want to see, as it could mean that Hall will cede more backfield touches to rookie Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis for the second straight week. Hall will need to get back on the practice field on Friday, and even if he does, he could be questionable on the final injury report.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
