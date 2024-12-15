Breece Hall Active Against The Jaguars
3 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (knee) is officially active for the Week 15 game on Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hall was a DNP on both Wednesday and Thursday for a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the Week 14 overtime loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins, but he was able to return and practice in full on Friday. He still carried a questionable tag into Sunday, but he was expected to play, and now it's official that he will be active. Although the 23-year-old back is active, fantasy managers should have some doubt as to whether he'll actually see a normal complement of offensive snaps in the backfield. Last week, the Jets split the touches pretty much down the middle with rookie Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. A potential lesser role with fewer touches in Week 15 makes Hall more volatile for fantasy as more of an RB3/flex option.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets