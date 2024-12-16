Braelon Allen Sees Two Carries, Has Injury Scare On Sunday
3 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried the ball twice for five yards in a 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Allen was expected to operate as Breece Hall's main backup but he did miss some time in the contest with a back injury, leaving the backup role for Isaiah Davis. While Allen did ultimately return to the game on Sunday, his status is now in question heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, making Davis worth a look as a waiver stash for this upcoming week.
Source: NFL.com
