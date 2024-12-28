Bogdan Bogdanovic Ruled Out Versus Miami
2 weeks agoAtlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg) won't play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. The veteran has already missed 17 games this season, including the Hawks' previous two contests because of left lower leg contusion. Not only has he been plagued by various injuries this season, he's also averaging a career-low 11.3 points. But Bogdanovic's absence, along with Dyson Daniels (illness), could at least keep the door open for De'Andre Hunter, who had 25 points in Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls, to remain involved enough to justify his presence in any fantasy lineup.
Source: Atlanta Hawks
