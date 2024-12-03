Bo Nix Comes Just Shy Of 300 Yards, Throws Two Picks In Win
3 days agoDenver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix led his team to their eighth win of the season in a 41-32 shootout win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night in Week 13. There wasn't much in the way of defense in this one on either side, with Nix getting out-gunned by Jameis Winston, who threw for nearly 500 yards on the night. The 24-year-old Nix avoided sacks and finished just shy of 300 yards passing for the second time in three weeks, but he also threw two interceptions, with the first being a tipped ball that caromed high into the air, and the second one being an aggressive deep shot down the field in which he overthrew his receiver. The picks were his first since Week 9 against Baltimore, and his TD pass was a 93-yard strike to receiver Marvin Mims Jr. that was a perfect pass in a tight window. Nix has entered the low-end QB1 picture with strong performances of late and will get the Colts in Week 15 after a bye.
Source: ESPN.com
