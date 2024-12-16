Bills Lean On Ty Johnson Through The Air In Win Over Detroit
3 weeks agoBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson caught five passes for 114 yards in the team's 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The veteran also rushed twice for nine yards. Buffalo's coaching staff clearly saw something on film when installing their game plan that suggested utilizing the third-down back. Johnson caught two passes for 57 yards on the team's opening drive. When the final whistle sounded, Johnson led the team in receiving yards. While he's been more involved in the offense recently, Johnson doesn't get enough touches for fantasy managers to feel good about starting him. He only needs to be added in deep leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller