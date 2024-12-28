Ayo Dosunmu Out At Least 10 Days
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (calf) will miss time after suffering a calf strain in the December 23 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days. Dosunmu is having the best season of his career, averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 assists. Without him, the team will look to Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry to absorb some of the minutes. However, neither can be trusted for consistent fantasy production.
Source: Chicago Bulls
Source: Chicago Bulls