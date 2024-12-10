Astros Want To "Cut Back" On Yordan Alvarez's Time In The Outfield
2 days agoHouston Astros manager Joe Espada said he would like to "cut back" on outfielder Yordan Alvarez's playing time in left field next year. Espada also praised Zach Dezenzo's development in left field during winter ball in Puerto Rico, so perhaps Dezenzo will be awarded some playing time at the position next year when the Astros elect to use Alvarez as the designated hitter. The 27-year-old Alvarez played 53 games in left field in 2024 and served as the DH 94 times in 147 regular-season games for the 'Stros. A right-knee sprain kept Alvarez sidelined towards the end of September. Position aside, Alvarez is an everyday hitter with elite batted-ball metrics and a low strikeout rate, which is a testament to just how good of an all-around hitter he is. He played in a career-high 147 games last year and cleared the 30-homer mark for the fourth straight year. Injuries are always an issue, but few boast the kind of dominant hitting consistency that Alvarez has shown in recent seasons.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
