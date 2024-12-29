Andre Drummond Downgraded To Out
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (toe) has been downgraded to out ahead of Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. This was an interesting turns of events considering Drummond started the day as probable, but now won't suit up for Saturday's game. Normally, Drummond's status wouldn't mean much, but starting center Joel Embiid (foot) remains uncertain for this game. If Embiid sits, Guerschon Yabusele would likely be asked to play heavy minutes. He has been a productive fantasy option lately and is worth a look as a streaming option with an expanded role.
Source: Adam Aaronson
Source: Adam Aaronson