Ameer Abdullah Could Serve In Lead-Back Role Again In Week 14
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (foot) could serve as the team's primary back for the third straight week in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Zamir White (quadriceps) has been ruled out already, while Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable and is in danger of missing his third straight game. Abdullah was on the injury report himself this week due to a foot injury, but he practiced in fully on Thursday and Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest. With the lead-back job the last two games in losses to Denver and KC, Abdullah carried the ball 18 times for 67 yards (3.72 yards per carry) while adding seven receptions for 51 yards and a TD. The 31-year-old will be an RB3/flex in fantasy, at best, against Tampa if Mattison is out again. However, the upside is limited in this Vegas offense, especially with rookie Sincere McCormick getting more run of late.
Source: Pro Football Reference
