Alim McNeill Ruled Out With Head Injury On Thursday
11 hours agoDetroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (head) suffered a head injury on Thursday night against the division-rival Green Bay Packers and was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion before eventually being ruled out for the rest of the contest in the second half. The Lions defense can ill-afford any more injuries to their defensive line. All-Pro pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson (leg) is already out for the year, and the Lions were also missing three other defensive linemen due to injury coming into the Week 14 game. For the rest of the game on Thursday evening, the Lions will be forced to test their depth with Brodric Martin and Myles Adams. The good news is McNeill will have extra time to recover before the Lions face the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter