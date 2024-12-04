Alexander Mattison Limited In Wednesday's Practice Session
2 days agoLas Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) was limited to kick off the Week 14 practice week on Wednesday. Meanwhile, fellow back Zamir White (quadriceps) continued to sit out. Both RBs have missed the last two games with their respective injuries, although Mattison appears to be closer to returning in Week 14 when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their absences, Ameer Abdullah has filled lead-back duties and has had 18 carries for 67 rushing yards while catching seven of eight targets for 51 receiving yards and one touchdown in losses to the division-rival Broncos and Chiefs. The 26-year-old Mattison took over lead-back duties for the Raiders from White early in the season, but Mattison hasn't been all that special himself, averaging 9.3 half-PPR fantasy points a game and career-low 3.3 yards per carry. If he's active in Week 14, he'll be a low-upside RB3/flex at best.
Source: Raiders.com
