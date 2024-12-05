Aidan O'Connell Out With Illness On Thursday
17 hours agoLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (illness) was under the weather with an illness and did not practice on Thursday. O'Connell's status is worth watching, but he still has several days to recover and should be fine to suit up for Week 14 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 26-year-old is still under the weather come Sunday, Desmond Ridder would make his first start of the year with Gardner Minshew II (collarbone) out for the season. Fantasy managers will want to check back on O'Connell's status on Friday, but as long as he's back on the field, he'll be tracking toward being active this weekend. The bigger concern for O'Connell if he plays might be the health of top wideout Jakobi Meyers (ankle), who was added to the injury report and missed practice Thursday. In his third start of the year, O'Connell threw for over 300 yards and two TDs against the Chiefs last week, but he'll remain more of a low-end QB2 in fantasy if he's active against the Bucs this Sunday.
Source: FOX 5 Vegas - Kevin Bolinger
