Zach Thompson's favorite WR vs. CB matchups to exploit for Week 5 of 2026 - DFS wide receivers to target on DraftKings and FanDuel. These WR/CB matchups are GPP and cash game opportunities.
Week 5 brings the first bye weeks of the season and another London matchup, leaving 11 games on the main Sunday afternoon slate for DFS fantasy football. Even with some big offenses on bye weeks or in primetime matchups, the 22 teams in the player pool offer some solid matchups to attack. Getting the right receiver at the right salary is key to fantasy football success since receivers bring some of the highest ceilings each week due to PPR scoring. Diving into the matchups, the players in this post are expected to get plenty of work and should find room to operate during Week 5.
For Week 5, I'll break down the top five WR/CB matchups using Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, along with key metrics that indicate a major advantage for the receiver. We always have to factor in usage and game script, too, but these are the top spots on the board, and if things break just right for these receivers, they could easily end up in the optimal lineup.
Don't forget to jump into our RotoBaller Discord! We have specific channels devoted to NFL DFS! We also have lots of great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE this season! Below are my top five WR vs. CB matchups for this week’s DFS main slate. Use these insights to fine-tune season-long lineups, player props, and DFS builds. Let’s get to it!
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- Matchup: Byron Murphy Jr. (Minnesota Vikings)
- Pricing: $7.7K DK, $8.3K FD
It would be easy to slot Jaxon Smith-Njigba into this spot every week, and he's almost always at the top of the matchups, since he's so elite that he has an advantage against literally anyone. This week, he's in a tougher matchup with the 49ers, though, so let's look at some other high-priced options for a change of pace.
The Saints and Vikings meet in the Superdome on Sunday, and Olave has no injury designation even though he missed some practice time this week after getting stepped on. Olave had the most targets of all wide receivers through the first four weeks of the season (although CeeDee Lamb passed him on Thursday night).
In four games, he has caught 35 of his 48 targets for a total of 491 yards. He has at least 100 yards or a touchdown every week. He has at least 10 targets every week and has consistently gotten enough volume to be an elite top receiver to build around.
CHRIS OLAVE 62 YARDS
NOvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/e9BXTPaXQb
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025
Olave is graded as the 8th-best receiver by PFF, and he'll be matched up against the Vikings, who PFF ranks 19th out of 32 teams in coverage grade for the season. Opposing receivers have three touchdowns in four weeks against Minnesota, while averaging 145.5 receiving yards per week.
Olave moves all over the formation, but he'll mostly be matched up against Byron Murphy Jr., who has a 57.4 coverage grade, ranking him 60th of the 102 CBs graded by PFF this season. The Vikings play zone at the third-highest rate in the NFL, and Olave always gets plenty of targets and good production against that kind of coverage by finding soft spots in zone coverage.
In the backfield, the Saints will be without Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) for a second straight game, and Alvin Kamara (back) is questionable. The Vikings have also been excellent against the run, so the Saints may have to air it out even a little more than usual, setting up Olave to feast.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
- Matchup: Alontae Taylor/Cor'Dale Flott (Tennessee Titans)
- Pricing: $7.5K DK, $7.8 FD
Another unquestioned top option in his team's offense is Nico Collins for the Texans. Collins missed two weeks, but he has 18 targets in the two games he has been available, catching exactly seven passes in each contest. He didn't look rusty at all in his return last week, lighting up the Cowboys for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
CJ TO COLLINS FOR 6 ONCE AGAIN
@DALvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/yVwvtJ02Fh
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
In his return, Collins played 38 of 55 offensive snaps (69.1%), but he made a major impact despite limited time. He is by far the most explosive and productive option in the Texans' offense, and they'll likely increase his workload as he ramps up following the injury.
Collins grade on PFF is the 10th-highest of the 111 wide receivers with a grade, and he'll take on the Titans this week, who have the worst coverage grade as a team in the entire NFL. Collins will likely match up most of the time against Alontae Taylor, who ranks 100th out of 102 CBs graded by PFF, with just a 31.5 coverage grade. Cor'Dale Flott is a little better at 55.3, but it's still a huge advantage for Collins in either matchup.
The Texans come into this game 0-4 after narrow losses to the Colts, Cowboys, and Bills, so they'll be desperate to get the victory this week. As a result, they'll probably go to their best playmaker as often as possible, especially in such a mismatch.
With the running game struggling as David Montgomery and Woody Marks share time, the Texans have been throwing the ball more this year, with at least 35 dropbacks for C.J. Stroud in three of his four games. If Stroud is attempting that many passes, Collins is likely to be the target on enough of those passes to deliver another monster game.
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Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
- Matchup: Jason Marshall Jr./JuJu Brents (Miami Dolphins)
- Pricing: $7.1K DK, $7.5K FD
Higgins and his teammate Ja'Marr Chase both left last week's game with injuries, but both receivers were able to get in full practices on Friday, creating optimism that they'll play this week in Miami. Chase still has to clear the NFL Concussion Protocol, while Higgins is dealing with groin and neck issues.
Higgins is officially questionable, but the fact that he was able to get in a full practice Friday could be a positive indication.
If he plays, Higgins would be in a great matchup, according to PFF grades. Higgins has a higher grade this year than Chase and has the fourth-highest PFF grade of all wide receivers. He is expected to split time between Dolphins CBs Jason Marshall Jr. and JuJu Brents as he moves around the formation. Both corners rank outside the top 50 in PFF grades at the position, with Marshall (59.2 coverage grade) having a slightly higher grade than Brents (55).
If Higgins can get isolated on Brents, it would be a great matchup for Joe Burrow to attack. If Chase is unable to play, Higgins would be in line for even more work, but even if both players are in action, Higgins still makes sense as a very viable but likely not very popular option for tournament lineups.
Last week, he hauled in 11 passes for 157 receiving yards in the loss to the Jaguars, giving him over 20 DraftKings points in each of the last two weeks. He is averaging just under 10 targets and 18.5 DraftKings points per game. Each week this season, he has increased his production from the previous week, but he'd need a massive game to continue that trend in Week 5.
Welcome back, Tee Higgins!
CINvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt https://t.co/mWa5Ur91cK
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
He also has a strong history against the Dolphins, racking up 15 catches for 233 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in three career matchups with Miami, including this touchdown from last season.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
- Matchup: Jaylon Johnson/Malik Muhammad/Tyrique Stevenson (Chicago Bears)
- Pricing: $5.5K DK, $6.3K FD
The Packers lost Jayden Reed (neck) to IR, which opens up more playing time and usage for second-year receiver Matthew Golden. Golden leads the team with 37 targets on the season and has hauled in 18 of those catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns.
Last week against the Buccaneers, Golden only had three catches for 21 yards, but Jordan Love threw for only 197 yards, explaining Golden's low total to some degree. Golden did save his fantasy day to a degree with a touchdown grab and also tied with tight end Tucker Kraft for the team lead in targets.
A Golden TD grab 🤩
@GBvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ClpIwmFwHG
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Golden is graded as the No. 48 WR by PFF, with a 70.2 overall grade. The 23-year-old will be in a good matchup on Sunday at home against the Bears, who will likely cover him with Jaylon Johnson and Malik Muhammad. Johnson's coverage grade of just 39.9 ranks him 98th out of the 102 graded CBs, so that's an especially good matchup for Love and Golden to attack. Muhammad (57 coverage grade) and Stevenson (46.6) are stronger than Johnson, but still a favorable matchup for Golden.
The second-year receiver is on track for a breakout season, and he's getting so many targets that he brings both a high ceiling and a high floor at this affordable mid-rane salary this week. He brings lots of upside in a matchup he can dominate as the Packers try to keep up with Ben Johnson's high-scoring Bears.
Efton Chism III, New England Patriots
- Matchup: Hezekiah Masses/Eric Stokes (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Pricing: $3.2K DK, $4.7K FD
Chism doesn't have a PFF grade yet, but he's in a matchup that PFF classifies as "great." The second-year receiver from Eastern Washington had a breakthrough game last week, playing the hero for the Patriots in their upset win over the Bills. His team will need him to step up and play a larger role throughout the whole game this week, which gives him lots of potential upside for a player with such a low DFS salary.
Last week against the Bills, Chism was pressed into action after Mack Hollins (calf) left the game early. A.J. Brown (ankle) was already out on IR coming into the game, and both Hollins and Brown will remain out for Week 5's matchup against the Raiders as well.
Chism stepped up with two huge catches on the team's game-winning drive, including the touchdown that won the game.
We can't stop thinking about the @EftonChism catch 😌 https://t.co/Mj1gLu1DVU
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 7, 2026
He only finished with two catches on three targets for 42 yards, but he definitely made an impact on the game. While Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas have played ahead of Chism all season, Chism played 34 snaps (45%) last week, getting more time on the field than Kyle Williams.
This week, he'll have a chance to match up against the Raiders' secondary, with equal snaps projected against Hezekiah Masses and Eric Stokes. Masses is ranked 74th out of 102 cornerbacks on PFF, while Stokes is ranked all the way down at 93rd.
If Chism serves as the team's third receiver this week, he has the potential to be an elite value in this potentially high-scoring matchup in New England. Chism already had a devoted following in New England, and last week's heroics solidified his status as a fan favorite.
If the Patriots have to throw a lot against the Raiders in Sunday's game script, Chism could be an elite value. He is lined up for a great opportunity to build on last week's memorable highlight and earn an expanded role moving forward.
Thanks for reading, and good luck with your DFS contests!
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