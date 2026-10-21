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Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

Is Jordyn Tyson out for the season? When is Jordyn Tyson coming back? The latest Jordyn Tyson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?
Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jordyn Tyson is in Paris with the New Orleans Saints. That's encouraging for a rookie who has yet to take an NFL snap, but the key development still hasn't happened. The team hasn't opened his return-to-practice window.

Tyson's right hamstring injury has sidelined him since August. The Saints have been careful with their first-round receiver, and the latest travel news came without any word that he'd resumed practicing.

New Orleans faces Pittsburgh on Sunday before its Week 8 bye. Being nearby isn't the same as being ready to play, and that matters for anyone holding Tyson through another round of roster decisions.

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Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?

No. The Saints haven't ruled Tyson out for the year, and coach Kellen Moore confirmed Monday that the rookie traveled with the team to France.

The trip looks like progress, but he still will not practice with the team this coming week.

Tyson strained his right hamstring at a joint practice with Jacksonville on August 13. New Orleans later placed him on injured reserve, and he has missed the first six games without making his NFL debut.

The eighth overall pick in April's draft has been eligible to return since he completed the minimum four-game absence.

Eligibility, though, says nothing about whether the hamstring can handle practice or game speed.

With his practice window still closed and the Saints off in Week 8, managers may be waiting until the November 8 matchup with Cleveland to see Tyson debut. New Orleans hasn't confirmed that timetable.

The Saints' bye follows Sunday's game against the Steelers, which makes their Week 9 matchup with Cleveland a plausible spot for a return after more recovery time.

That's a possibility, not a timetable Moore has announced.

Tyson dealt with hamstring problems at Arizona State, missing four contests in 2025, and New Orleans carefully managed his offseason workload.

His injury history deserves attention, but it doesn't prove this absence will drag on indefinitely.

 

Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook

For fantasy managers, the practical question is no longer whether Tyson was worth a top-10 draft pick.

It's how soon a player without a regular-season snap can command consistent targets in an offense that has already settled its passing-game pecking order.

Chris Olave remains the Saints' first receiving option. In Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants, he caught four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Devaughn Vele was right behind him in opportunity, seeing six targets and turning three catches into 42 yards.

Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards, which shows how few receiving yards might be available even when New Orleans wins.

Tyson has the draft investment and college production to challenge Vele for playing time.

He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns at Arizona State in 2024, then added 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign.

Those numbers explain the team's belief in him, but they don't tell us how quickly he'll earn targets after missing the final stretch of training camp and six regular-season games.

A ramp-up would also be reasonable.

Even if Tyson is activated soon, being healthy enough to dress is different from running a full slate of routes or pushing Olave for targets right away.

Fantasy managers should watch for practice participation, active-roster confirmation, and his first snap and route shares rather than assuming his draft position dictates Week 9 production.

Dynasty managers can stay patient, and a free IR slot makes the decision easy in redraft.

Anyone giving up an active bench spot has to weigh both an uncertain debut date and a possible gradual return to full playing time.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara compared to others:

Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Mason
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashee Rice
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley

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