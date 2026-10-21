Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 7)

Is Jordyn Tyson out for the season? When is Jordyn Tyson coming back? The latest Jordyn Tyson injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 7 of 2026.
Jordyn Tyson is in Paris with the New Orleans Saints. That's encouraging for a rookie who has yet to take an NFL snap, but the key development still hasn't happened. The team hasn't opened his return-to-practice window.
Tyson's right hamstring injury has sidelined him since August. The Saints have been careful with their first-round receiver, and the latest travel news came without any word that he'd resumed practicing.
New Orleans faces Pittsburgh on Sunday before its Week 8 bye. Being nearby isn't the same as being ready to play, and that matters for anyone holding Tyson through another round of roster decisions.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Is Jordyn Tyson Out for the 2026 Season?
No. The Saints haven't ruled Tyson out for the year, and coach Kellen Moore confirmed Monday that the rookie traveled with the team to France.
The trip looks like progress, but he still will not practice with the team this coming week.
Tyson strained his right hamstring at a joint practice with Jacksonville on August 13. New Orleans later placed him on injured reserve, and he has missed the first six games without making his NFL debut.
The eighth overall pick in April's draft has been eligible to return since he completed the minimum four-game absence.
Eligibility, though, says nothing about whether the hamstring can handle practice or game speed.
With his practice window still closed and the Saints off in Week 8, managers may be waiting until the November 8 matchup with Cleveland to see Tyson debut. New Orleans hasn't confirmed that timetable.
The Saints' bye follows Sunday's game against the Steelers, which makes their Week 9 matchup with Cleveland a plausible spot for a return after more recovery time.
That's a possibility, not a timetable Moore has announced.
Tyson dealt with hamstring problems at Arizona State, missing four contests in 2025, and New Orleans carefully managed his offseason workload.
His injury history deserves attention, but it doesn't prove this absence will drag on indefinitely.
Shough to Tyson TD🙌 pic.twitter.com/1yZzygv1V5
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 8, 2026
Jordyn Tyson Fantasy Football Outlook
For fantasy managers, the practical question is no longer whether Tyson was worth a top-10 draft pick.
It's how soon a player without a regular-season snap can command consistent targets in an offense that has already settled its passing-game pecking order.
Chris Olave remains the Saints' first receiving option. In Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants, he caught four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Devaughn Vele was right behind him in opportunity, seeing six targets and turning three catches into 42 yards.
Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards, which shows how few receiving yards might be available even when New Orleans wins.
Tyler Shough drops it in the bucket to Chris Olave for the TD 🪣
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l54Il6zCEN
NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Tyson has the draft investment and college production to challenge Vele for playing time.
He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns at Arizona State in 2024, then added 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign.
Those numbers explain the team's belief in him, but they don't tell us how quickly he'll earn targets after missing the final stretch of training camp and six regular-season games.
A ramp-up would also be reasonable.
Even if Tyson is activated soon, being healthy enough to dress is different from running a full slate of routes or pushing Olave for targets right away.
Fantasy managers should watch for practice participation, active-roster confirmation, and his first snap and route shares rather than assuming his draft position dictates Week 9 production.
Dynasty managers can stay patient, and a free IR slot makes the decision easy in redraft.
Anyone giving up an active bench spot has to weigh both an uncertain debut date and a possible gradual return to full playing time.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
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How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Alvin Kamara compared to others:
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