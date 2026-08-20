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Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner - Who To Draft for Fantasy Football? Cardianls RB Outlooks

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James Conner - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, or James Conner the Cardinals' starting running back? Should I draft Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, or James Conner for fantasy football drafts?

In This Article hide
Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
James Conner 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should You Draft in 2026 Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Arizona running back depth chart has undergone quite the facelift this summer.

Michael Carter led the Cardinals with 333 rushing yards last season. The runner-ups? Emari Demercado (312) and Bam Knight (269). Those names make it abundantly clear why the Cardinals led the league in pass attempts last season.

Third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love appeared to be the clear favorite to lead the backfield, over free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier and veteran holdover James Conner, until the rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain during the preseason. Which Arizona running back is the best fantasy football draft value now?

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Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Concerns about the Arizona offense pushed Jeremiyah Love from a second-round pick down into the third. The high-ankle sprain is dropping him even more.

The injury itself isn't enough to keep Love from playing in Week 1. It's a question mark, sure, but there is still a chance he makes his NFL debut then. But those types of ankle sprains can linger far past initial availability.

So, I get the trepidation about selecting Love as your RB2 (or RB1 if you begin with a WR-WR-WR approach), especially given the injury uncertainty. But he's also young, and one of the best running back draft prospects of the last decade.

The Heisman Trophy finalist totaled 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry in his final season with the Fighting Irish. He also averaged double-digit yards per reception and tacked on three more scores through the air. All of that, while splitting time with fellow first-round pick Jadarian Price.

Everything about his profile points to a featured, every-down NFL running back. How quickly that'll come to be and whether he has enough talent to overcome a projected below-average offense are the primary questions.

 

Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Before Arizona spent their highly valuable draft pick on Love, Tyler Allgeier was signed in free agency to stand atop the depth chart. The 26-year-old has a 1,000-yard season under his belt before what happened in Atlanta happened in Arizona. The Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson with a first-round pick, and Allgeier's usage diminished.

There isn't much of a ceiling for Allgeier in his new home, but there's room for an elevated floor. If Love misses time, Allgeier is almost guaranteed for double-digit touches and whatever goal-line work Arizona musters. He did, after all, punch in six of his eight rushing touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line.

Other than that, Allgeier won't give fantasy managers any bonuses through the air. For now, though, his ADP remains in the double-digit rounds. That may rise once more details emerge about Love's Week 1 status.

 

James Conner 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

We all love a good comeback story, but it'll be a surprise to witness one from James Conner this season.

That's not to say the 31-year-old won't have some sort of role with the Cardinals, but a lot has to break in his favor for any fantasy relevance.

Last week, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Conner doesn't have a timetable to participate in 11-on-11 work in training camp. The veteran's 2025 season ended in Week 3 after a devastating foot/ankle injury. Even if he was healthy, Conner is on the wrong side of the running back age cliff, and he averaged a career-worst three yards per carry in his limited action last season.

 

Who Should You Draft in 2026 Fantasy Football?

It's also worth noting that third-year Trey Benson (knee) is still not a full go in training camp, and his spot on the final roster is at risk. With running backs 1, 3, and 4 on the injury report, there's a world where Allgeier is the Week 1 bellcow. Granted, it may not matter much against a strong Los Angeles Chargers' run defense, but it'll be difficult to turn the other way with that kind of volume.

Allgeier is worth a look in those double-digit rounds, but Love is still fair game at the 3/4 turn. It may be a slow start, and you'll need to attack the position in the later rounds to ensure a Week 1 starter, but he could pay dividends toward the end of the season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, James Conner, Tyler Allgeier:

Jeremiyah Love
vs
Tee Higgins
Jeremiyah Love
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Rashee Rice
Jeremiyah Love
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Breece Hall
Jeremiyah Love
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Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Allen
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Emeka Egbuka
Jeremiyah Love
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Josh Jacobs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jeremiyah Love
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Davante Adams
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Ladd McConkey
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Jaylen Waddle
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Zay Flowers
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Colston Loveland
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Devonta Smith
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Luther Burden III
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Javonte Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
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Kyren Williams
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Jameson Williams
Jeremiyah Love
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Trey McBride
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Cam Skattebo
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Malik Nabers
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Mike Evans
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A.J. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jeremiyah Love
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Nico Collins
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Lamar Jackson
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Chris Olave
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David Montgomery
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Brock Bowers
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Parker Washington
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George Pickens
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DJ Moore
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Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
Jeremiyah Love
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Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
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Derrick Henry
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Christian Watson
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De'Von Achane
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Jayden Daniels
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Drake London
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Joe Burrow
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Kenneth Walker III
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Chase Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Quinshon Judkins
Jeremiyah Love
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Saquon Barkley
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jeremiyah Love
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Justin Jefferson
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Jalen Hurts
Jeremiyah Love
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James Cook III
Jeremiyah Love
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Tyler Warren
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CeeDee Lamb
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jeremiyah Love
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Carnell Tate
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Jonathan Taylor
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Puka Nacua
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Bijan Robinson
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Justin Herbert
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Rico Dowdle
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Jeremiyah Love
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Tony Pollard
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J.K. Dobbins
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Jonathon Brooks
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Blake Corum
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RJ Harvey
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Ray Davis
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Sean Tucker
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Samaje Perine
James Conner
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Emmett Johnson
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Greg Dulcich
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Zachariah Branch
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Najee Harris
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Baltimore Ravens
James Conner
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Germie Bernard
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Colby Parkinson
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Mike Gesicki
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Isiah Pacheco
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Seth McGowan
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Kaelon Black
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Malachi Fields
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AJ Barner
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Minnesota Vikings
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Cooper Kupp
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Jordan James
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Gunnar Helm
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Jerry Jeudy
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Chimere Dike
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Cameron Dicker
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Jack Bech
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Adonai Mitchell
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Kalif Raymond
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Demond Claiborne
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Alvin Kamara
James Conner
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Antonio Williams
James Conner
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
James Conner
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Chase Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
James Conner
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Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
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Javonte Williams
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vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Conner
vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Breece Hall
James Conner
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D'Andre Swift
James Conner
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Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
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Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Jaylen Warren
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vs
Tony Pollard
James Conner
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Houston Texans
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Allgeier
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Jordyn Tyson
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Allgeier
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Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
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Cam Ward
Tyler Allgeier
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T.J. Hockenson
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Tank Bigsby
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Seattle Seahawks
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Keenan Allen
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Los Angeles Rams
Tyler Allgeier
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vs
Tre Harris
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Jalen Nailor
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Terrance Ferguson
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Brenton Strange
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vs
Jonah Coleman
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Jalen McMillan
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Jaylin Noel
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vs
Sam Darnold
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Jaydon Blue
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Rashid Shaheed
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Tre Tucker
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Isaiah Likely
Tyler Allgeier
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Bryce Young
Tyler Allgeier
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Daniel Jones
Tyler Allgeier
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Calvin Ridley
Tyler Allgeier
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Bryant
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Romeo Doubs
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Alvin Kamara
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Keaton Mitchell
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Jason Myers
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Jake Ferguson
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Adonai Mitchell
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vs
Mark Andrews
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vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
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vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rachaad White
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vs
Ray Davis
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vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tank Dell
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vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
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De'Von Achane
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Allgeier
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Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
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Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
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Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
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Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
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D'Andre Swift
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Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
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Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Jaylen Warren
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vs
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vs
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Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
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