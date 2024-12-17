X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

Deeper-League Waiver Wire Adds for Week 16: Aaron Rodgers, Kendre Miller, Craig Reynolds, Jalen McMillan, Marquise Brown, Brenton Strange, more

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks
In This Article hide
1. Running Back Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
2. Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
3. Tight End Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
4. Quarterback Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues/Superflex Leagues
5. More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

The 2024 NFL season feels like it just started, but we're already onto Week 16. By now, fantasy managers know the waiver wire is thin, and options are limited, but if you're still alive in the championship race, you should always be looking to improve your team. Since only two weeks remain in most leagues, we'll only highlight players who have at least a small shot to help your team or enter starting lineups for the next two slates.

Waiver wire pickups and streamers are often obvious in 10- or 12-team leagues, but if you're in a league with a ton of roster spots or 14-plus teams, it becomes trickier to know who to submit a waiver claim for or bid on. In this article, we'll cover those deeper waivers wire adds for Week 16. Even if you're the overwhelming favorite to win your championship, be sure to check out the suggestions below.

We won't cover chalk pickups for shallower leagues like Jerome Ford. Instead, we'll only mention players who are under 40% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, except for a few players narrowly over that mark. Here are the top deeper-league waiver wire targets for Week 16, including Aaron Rodgers, Kendre Miller, Craig Reynolds, Jalen McMillan, Marquise Brown, Brenton Strange, and more.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

Running Back Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues

Kendre Miller has handled 19 touches in his last two games since returning from Injured Reserve. Now, starter Alvin Kamara (groin) is dealing with an injury. There's no word on whether Kamara could miss the Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, so he's worth an emergency add with limited time left in the season. In deep leagues, he'd become a virtual must-start if Kamara can't go.


Tyler Allgeier remains an elite handcuff running back, and he can be stashed for one more week. If something happens to Bijan Robinson, he could have RB1 upside in Week 17.

Craig Reynolds is expected to step into the RB2 role following the unfortunate injury to David Montgomery (knee). He likely won't be a major contributor in the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs, but what if he is? Rookie Sione Vaki could also be in play here. At worst, Reynolds is a handcuff stash in case Gibbs gets banged up in Week 16.

Gus Edwards has been a major disappointment in his starting role during the absence of J.K. Dobbins (knee). However, he remains the lead back in L.A., so he can be considered a touchdown-or-bust option over the next two weeks.

Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are back on the fantasy football radar after Sincere McCormick picked up an injury in Week 15. Mattison is likely the preferred pickup, but Abdullah will be a factor in the passing game.

Kenneth Gainwell isn't worth starting as long as Saquon Barkley stays healthy, but Barkley has entered the medical tent a few times over the last month. His workload is massive and he's likely feeling all the bumps and bruises, so it wouldn't be a total shocker if Gainwell gets more involved. He's another key handcuff stash for one more week, too.

Antonio Gibson has handled at least seven touches in each of the last three games. His upside is limited, but his Week 17 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. If you're in a tough spot, Gibson is a low-end desperation flex play.

Justice Hill has hauled in nine passes over his last two games and is now up to 42 receptions on the year. While he doesn't have a massive ceiling behind Derrick Henry, he's another desperation flex option in PPR setups.

Patrick Taylor Jr. did not log a touch against the Rams last week despite Isaac Guerendo coming in banged up. He's not worth a flex spot right now, but he can be stashed for one more week in case Guerendo suffers a setback.

Isaiah Davis could share touches with Breece Hall moving forward after Braelon Allen exited the Week 15 win over the Jaguars with a back injury. Hall seems to be on a pitch count while dealing with his own ailment, so Davis has some value down the stretch if Allen can't go.

Pierre Strong Jr. could see touches behind Jerome Ford. Nick Chubb (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season, and the Browns offense has proven to be able to put up points after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles.

 

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues

Jalen McMillan was unproductive early on after Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury. However, he's beginning to catch fire and has posted nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games. He's in another favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.


Romeo Doubs returned from a concussion and caught two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The third-year pro draws two top-10 matchups for wide receivers to close out the fantasy season, so he's a solid flex option for those who need help.

Marquise Brown returned to practice last week and could be active before the fantasy football season wraps up. Will he make a fantasy impact? The answer is likely no, but crazier things have happened. That said, the status of Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will impact if he has any shot at upside.

Rashod Bateman is enjoying the best season of his career. The former first-round pick racked up 80 yards and two touchdowns last week to take his season total to seven end-zone trips. At this point, he's a viable boom-or-bust flex consideration.

Cedric Tillman could return from a concussion this week, and if he does, he'll immediately re-enter the fantasy radar against the abysmal Cincinnati Bengals defense.

Keon Coleman caught just one pass in his return to the lineup in Week 16, but it was a 64-yard bomb. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing the best football of his career, so the rookie wideout could have a week-winning spike performance over the next couple of games.

Jalen Coker caught four of his six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He's probably not worth starting in Week 16, but he's a strong flex option in Week 17 against the lackluster Buccaneers pass defense.


Demarcus Robinson has seven touchdown receptions this season, so consider him another touchdown-or-bust option for Week 16 and Week 17.

 

Tight End Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues

Brenton Strange caught a whopping 11 passes for 73 yards in last week's loss to the Jets. With Evan Engram out for the season, he's the starter in Jacksonville moving forward. Strange is a tremendous streaming option against the Las Vegas Raiders next week, as they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to TEs.

Hunter Henry was targeted just four times last week, but he saw at least eight passes come his way in the prior three games. Although the Bills are strong against TEs, the Patriots will have to pass to keep up. Consider him a mid-range TE2 in PPR formats this Sunday.

Stone Smartt is the new TE1 for Justin Herbert in the absence of Will Dissly. In the blowout loss to the Bucs in Week 15, he hauled in five of his six targets for 50 yards. Anyone should be happy with 10 PPR points from a TE off waivers.

Juwan Johnson was not productive against the Commanders last week, but he's the clear TE1 in New Orleans with Taysom Hill out for the season. The Saints offense had more life under Spencer Rattler, and if he starts in Week 16 against the Packers, Johnson could take advantage of the favorable matchup for TEs.

Noah Gray has hauled in five touchdowns this season, good for fourth among tight ends. While he's not heavily targeted, he's a clear go-to option in the red zone, making him another touchdown-or-bust option for Week 16.

 

Quarterback Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues/Superflex Leagues

Aaron Rodgers has been terrific over his last two games, posting 682 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He heads into another matchup with a friendly defense for QBs (Rams) this week.

Cooper Rush had his best game of the season in Week 15. He torched the Carolina Panthers for 214 yards, three passing touchdowns, and no turnovers. He draws the No. 1 matchup for fantasy QBs in Week 16, so it would not be a surprise if he ends the slate as a high-end QB1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.


Russell Wilson has been disappointing lately, but if the Steelers can get George Pickens (hamstring) back in Week 16, he'll have a shot at another big spike week against the Baltimore Ravens' putrid secondary.

Michael Penix Jr. is the new starter for the Falcons, and he could have success right away given the strong weapons he'll get to work with. Like Bo Nix, Penix is an old rookie, so it wouldn't be a shocker if he excels at the start of his starting career.

Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at QB for Cleveland on Sunday. The Cincinnati defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers, and both Cleveland QBs have paths to fantasy upside through the air (Winston) or on the ground (Thompson-Robinson).

Carson Wentz could start for the Chiefs if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) can't play on Saturday. With a Wednesday game coming on Christmas next week, Kansas City might opt to play it safe with their franchise QB. Wentz looked solid last season in his lone start for the Los Angeles Rams, and he'll potentially face a Houston defense that has been torched through the air in Week 16.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Waiver Wire Pickups and Advice

Week 18 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Rankings (2024) - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Adam Thielen, Michael Carter, Khalil Herbert, Julius Chestnut, Alec Pierce
Top Week 18 Quarterback Pickups - Best Fantasy QB Adds, Streamers Include Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, more
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 18: Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Michael Carter, Cam Akers
Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups (QB, RB, WR, TE): Free Agent Adds Include Bryce Young, Khalil Herbert, Trey Benson, Cam Akers, Jalen McMillan, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Freiermuth
Waiver Wire Express - Week 18 Lightning Round Including Jalen McMillan, Khalil Herbert, Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, Marvin Mims Jr.
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 17 (2024): Mid-Week Fantasy Football Pickups Include Raheem Blackshear, Trey Benson, Tyjae Spears, Chig Okonkwo
Week 17 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2024 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Post-Waiver Pickups for Week 17 - Bryce Young, Ameer Abdullah, Chig Okonkwo, Tyjae Spears, Hunter Henry, more




POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jack Eichel2 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers On Thursday
Alex DeBrincat2 hours ago

Tallies Three Points On Thursday
Jonathan Quick2 hours ago

Leads The Way On Thursday
Scott Wedgewood2 hours ago

Leaves Thursday's Game Early
Thatcher Demko3 hours ago

Dealing With Back Spasms
Victor Hedman3 hours ago

Departs Thursday's Game Early
Joel Embiid13 hours ago

Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young13 hours ago

Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes13 hours ago

Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin13 hours ago

Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller13 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson13 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball14 hours ago

Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green14 hours ago

Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry14 hours ago

Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey14 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against The Kings
Gabe Vincent14 hours ago

Ruled Out Thursday Night
Aaron Gordon14 hours ago

Listed As Out Friday Against San Antonio
Pete Alonso14 hours ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Anthony Davis14 hours ago

Ruled Out Against The Trail Blazers
Andrew Wiggins15 hours ago

Added To The Injury Report
Maxi Kleber15 hours ago

Questionable Friday Against Cleveland
P.J. Washington15 hours ago

Could Play Friday Against The Cavaliers
Cam Thomas15 hours ago

Active On Thursday
Miles McBride15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday's Matchup In Oklahoma City
Jalen Brunson15 hours ago

Questionable For Friday Against The Thunder
AJ Green15 hours ago

Skips Thursday's Game
Noah Clowney15 hours ago

Unavailable On Thursday
George Kittle16 hours ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.16 hours ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller16 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy16 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Anton Forsberg16 hours ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub16 hours ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Alvin Kamara17 hours ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic17 hours ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown17 hours ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon17 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Martin Fehervary17 hours ago

Good To Go Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux17 hours ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts17 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave17 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Justice Hill18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney18 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Ladd McConkey18 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Josh Jacobs18 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry18 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers19 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe19 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins20 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford20 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku20 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Anthony Richardson21 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown22 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye22 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund23 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman23 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson23 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin24 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov24 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews24 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper1 day ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Drake Maye1 day ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Xander Schauffele2 days ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk2 days ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa2 days ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap2 days ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa2 days ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA2 days ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley2 days ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day2 days ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia2 days ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg2 days ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo2 days ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners2 days ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland2 days ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau2 days ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas2 days ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson2 days ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
Patrick Cantlay3 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns3 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young3 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala3 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama3 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel3 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman4 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams4 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell5 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso5 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Browns vs. Ravens Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, D'Onta Foreman, Jerry Jeudy, Mark Andrews, more

If your fantasy league plays on to Week 18 or you are simply looking to build DFS lineups, you have come to the right place. Below you can read our matchups analysis article for the Browns vs. Ravens game to help make any fantasy lineup decisions for both season-long and DFS. The Ravens are massive […]

Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Main Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Sunday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and into the playoff push, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our partners […]

Calvin Ridley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Draft Sleepers

NFL Week 18 Fantasy Football Weather Report

Welcome to Week 18. Not everyone is done playing fantasy football and there are also lots of DFS contests going on this week. The purpose of this article is to help you make informed lineup decisions based on the weather forecast. Yes, in some cases, the weather can have a major impact on player production. […]

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Week 18 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint Include Josh Jacobs, Josh Allen, Garrett Wilson, DK Metcalf

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 18 fantasy football busts, or players who may disappoint. For those fantasy leagues still chugging along into the final week of the regular season, some key players won't be on the field. The Chiefs, Eagles, Rams, and Bills (for the most part) have stated that starters will not suit […]

Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Bold Predictions for Fantasy Football Week 18: Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, Pat Freiermuth

Week 18 is here, and I’m back with another edition of fantasy football bold predictions. This week’s list of bold predictions will include Russell Wilson, Ray Davis, Terry McLaurin, Adam Thielen, and Pat Freiermuth. Every week, I will provide some fun and bold fantasy football predictions. While these bold predictions aren’t the most likely outcomes, […]

Jahmyr Gibbs - Fantasy Football, Rankings, Draft, Sleeper, DFS, Running Back

Free Week 18 NFL Betting Picks and Expert Predictions

Man, we are white hot as we reach the NFL playoffs. The Lions and Chargers both covered for us last week, and that propelled us to another 2-0 outing. We are now 10-2 for +8.7 units since Week 12. Hopefully, you’ve been riding the wave and made some cash. The card this week is a […]

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Bucs, Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 18 Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Week 18! This Week 18 matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em will help you make the right lineup decisions in the final week of the regular season.  Whether you play in a Week 18 fantasy football championship or are looking for some DFS […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For Week 18 (Thursday Updates): James Conner, Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs, Bucky Irving, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel Sr., Chase Brown, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, more

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived. As time goes on, injury reports get longer and longer (in general) due to the nature of the game and the piling on of more tackles, hits, and falls to the ground from players at every position. At least many fantasy football managers won't have […]

Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]