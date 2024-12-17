The 2024 NFL season feels like it just started, but we're already onto Week 16. By now, fantasy managers know the waiver wire is thin, and options are limited, but if you're still alive in the championship race, you should always be looking to improve your team. Since only two weeks remain in most leagues, we'll only highlight players who have at least a small shot to help your team or enter starting lineups for the next two slates.
Waiver wire pickups and streamers are often obvious in 10- or 12-team leagues, but if you're in a league with a ton of roster spots or 14-plus teams, it becomes trickier to know who to submit a waiver claim for or bid on. In this article, we'll cover those deeper waivers wire adds for Week 16. Even if you're the overwhelming favorite to win your championship, be sure to check out the suggestions below.
We won't cover chalk pickups for shallower leagues like Jerome Ford. Instead, we'll only mention players who are under 40% rostered in Yahoo! leagues, except for a few players narrowly over that mark. Here are the top deeper-league waiver wire targets for Week 16, including Aaron Rodgers, Kendre Miller, Craig Reynolds, Jalen McMillan, Marquise Brown, Brenton Strange, and more.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
Running Back Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
Kendre Miller has handled 19 touches in his last two games since returning from Injured Reserve. Now, starter Alvin Kamara (groin) is dealing with an injury. There's no word on whether Kamara could miss the Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, so he's worth an emergency add with limited time left in the season. In deep leagues, he'd become a virtual must-start if Kamara can't go.
Kendre Miller cuts and powers his way into the end zone!
📺: #NOvsNYG on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Y6fggU5EkK
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024
Tyler Allgeier remains an elite handcuff running back, and he can be stashed for one more week. If something happens to Bijan Robinson, he could have RB1 upside in Week 17.
Craig Reynolds is expected to step into the RB2 role following the unfortunate injury to David Montgomery (knee). He likely won't be a major contributor in the backfield behind Jahmyr Gibbs, but what if he is? Rookie Sione Vaki could also be in play here. At worst, Reynolds is a handcuff stash in case Gibbs gets banged up in Week 16.
Gus Edwards has been a major disappointment in his starting role during the absence of J.K. Dobbins (knee). However, he remains the lead back in L.A., so he can be considered a touchdown-or-bust option over the next two weeks.
Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison are back on the fantasy football radar after Sincere McCormick picked up an injury in Week 15. Mattison is likely the preferred pickup, but Abdullah will be a factor in the passing game.
Kenneth Gainwell isn't worth starting as long as Saquon Barkley stays healthy, but Barkley has entered the medical tent a few times over the last month. His workload is massive and he's likely feeling all the bumps and bruises, so it wouldn't be a total shocker if Gainwell gets more involved. He's another key handcuff stash for one more week, too.
Antonio Gibson has handled at least seven touches in each of the last three games. His upside is limited, but his Week 17 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. If you're in a tough spot, Gibson is a low-end desperation flex play.
Justice Hill has hauled in nine passes over his last two games and is now up to 42 receptions on the year. While he doesn't have a massive ceiling behind Derrick Henry, he's another desperation flex option in PPR setups.
Patrick Taylor Jr. did not log a touch against the Rams last week despite Isaac Guerendo coming in banged up. He's not worth a flex spot right now, but he can be stashed for one more week in case Guerendo suffers a setback.
Isaiah Davis could share touches with Breece Hall moving forward after Braelon Allen exited the Week 15 win over the Jaguars with a back injury. Hall seems to be on a pitch count while dealing with his own ailment, so Davis has some value down the stretch if Allen can't go.
Pierre Strong Jr. could see touches behind Jerome Ford. Nick Chubb (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season, and the Browns offense has proven to be able to put up points after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles.
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
Jalen McMillan was unproductive early on after Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury. However, he's beginning to catch fire and has posted nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games. He's in another favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
Jalen McMillan wide open for his 3rd TD in his last two games!
📺: #TBvsLAC on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/CZJMupZ9Po
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
Romeo Doubs returned from a concussion and caught two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. The third-year pro draws two top-10 matchups for wide receivers to close out the fantasy season, so he's a solid flex option for those who need help.
Marquise Brown returned to practice last week and could be active before the fantasy football season wraps up. Will he make a fantasy impact? The answer is likely no, but crazier things have happened. That said, the status of Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will impact if he has any shot at upside.
Rashod Bateman is enjoying the best season of his career. The former first-round pick racked up 80 yards and two touchdowns last week to take his season total to seven end-zone trips. At this point, he's a viable boom-or-bust flex consideration.
Cedric Tillman could return from a concussion this week, and if he does, he'll immediately re-enter the fantasy radar against the abysmal Cincinnati Bengals defense.
Keon Coleman caught just one pass in his return to the lineup in Week 16, but it was a 64-yard bomb. Quarterback Josh Allen is playing the best football of his career, so the rookie wideout could have a week-winning spike performance over the next couple of games.
Jalen Coker caught four of his six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He's probably not worth starting in Week 16, but he's a strong flex option in Week 17 against the lackluster Buccaneers pass defense.
Bryce Young TO JALEN COKER. 83-YARD TD.
📺: #DALvsCAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/9DdQnhGIEP
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
Demarcus Robinson has seven touchdown receptions this season, so consider him another touchdown-or-bust option for Week 16 and Week 17.
Tight End Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues
Brenton Strange caught a whopping 11 passes for 73 yards in last week's loss to the Jets. With Evan Engram out for the season, he's the starter in Jacksonville moving forward. Strange is a tremendous streaming option against the Las Vegas Raiders next week, as they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to TEs.
Hunter Henry was targeted just four times last week, but he saw at least eight passes come his way in the prior three games. Although the Bills are strong against TEs, the Patriots will have to pass to keep up. Consider him a mid-range TE2 in PPR formats this Sunday.
Stone Smartt is the new TE1 for Justin Herbert in the absence of Will Dissly. In the blowout loss to the Bucs in Week 15, he hauled in five of his six targets for 50 yards. Anyone should be happy with 10 PPR points from a TE off waivers.
Juwan Johnson was not productive against the Commanders last week, but he's the clear TE1 in New Orleans with Taysom Hill out for the season. The Saints offense had more life under Spencer Rattler, and if he starts in Week 16 against the Packers, Johnson could take advantage of the favorable matchup for TEs.
Noah Gray has hauled in five touchdowns this season, good for fourth among tight ends. While he's not heavily targeted, he's a clear go-to option in the red zone, making him another touchdown-or-bust option for Week 16.
Quarterback Waiver Wire Targets for Deep Leagues/Superflex Leagues
Aaron Rodgers has been terrific over his last two games, posting 682 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He heads into another matchup with a friendly defense for QBs (Rams) this week.
Cooper Rush had his best game of the season in Week 15. He torched the Carolina Panthers for 214 yards, three passing touchdowns, and no turnovers. He draws the No. 1 matchup for fantasy QBs in Week 16, so it would not be a surprise if he ends the slate as a high-end QB1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cooper Rush to Jalen Tolbert in the back of the end zone!
📺: #DALvsCAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/jQB024DXKt
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024
Russell Wilson has been disappointing lately, but if the Steelers can get George Pickens (hamstring) back in Week 16, he'll have a shot at another big spike week against the Baltimore Ravens' putrid secondary.
Michael Penix Jr. is the new starter for the Falcons, and he could have success right away given the strong weapons he'll get to work with. Like Bo Nix, Penix is an old rookie, so it wouldn't be a shocker if he excels at the start of his starting career.
Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start at QB for Cleveland on Sunday. The Cincinnati defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers, and both Cleveland QBs have paths to fantasy upside through the air (Winston) or on the ground (Thompson-Robinson).
Carson Wentz could start for the Chiefs if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) can't play on Saturday. With a Wednesday game coming on Christmas next week, Kansas City might opt to play it safe with their franchise QB. Wentz looked solid last season in his lone start for the Los Angeles Rams, and he'll potentially face a Houston defense that has been torched through the air in Week 16.
