10 Worst QB Performances From Week 17, Including Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud

1 week ago
C.J. Stroud - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups
Christmas did not come on time for quarterback play in Week 17. Christmas Day featured poor outings from C.J. Stroud and Russell Wilson. The day after Christmas gave us the snooze fest that featured Caleb Williams and Geno Smith. As such, Week 17 got off to an inauspicious start.

Thank goodness for some of the NFL's stars such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. They led the way for what could have turned out to be a horrible week for quarterback play.

At this point in the season, this list tends to primarily have familiar faces. Many of the stars are onto bigger and better things while some of the middling quarterbacks are continuing to show their true colors. Let's see who had the worst performances of Week 17.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:

 

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

While Kyler Murray managed to finish with 321 passing yards against the Los Angeles Rams, he continues to throw inopportune interceptions. Even when Murray is good, he somehow manages to simultaneously be bad.

Murray and the Cardinals were in a great position to win and spoil the Rams' playoff hopes this weekend. It took one pass off the helmet of tight end Trey McBride to end the role of spoiler for Arizona. It is going to be another offseason of questions surrounding Murray and his inconsistent play. At least he gives us a chance to use the meme that keeps on giving.

 

9. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith did not play as poorly in Week 17 as he has in recent weeks, but the Seahawks offense was still rough to watch in Week 17. Smith did not turn the ball over in this game, but he only quarterbacked the Seahawks' offense to six points against the Bears.

While it is not reflected in the box score, Smith missed a handful of throws that are unacceptable to miss as a starting NFL quarterback. Something is off with Smith and the Seahawks need him to sort himself out if they are to have any chance of making, or winning, in the playoffs.

 

8. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans

Mason Rudolph was not awful in Week 17, but he was not great either. He was limited to less than 200 passing yards and he threw one touchdown and one interception.

Rudolph kept the Titans in the game all day long but he could not ultimately lead them on a game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. Time will tell if Rudolph has shown enough to be retained by the Titans next season.

 

7. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Unfortunately, Drake Maye did not have his best outing in Week 17. The Chargers held him to 117 passing yards and one touchdown. Maye also committed a fumble. The Patriots would go on to lose 40-7.

Maye has continued to fight in the face of adversity. He has shown that he has the makings of a franchise quarterback. Still, he is not immune to rookie moments and bad games.

 

6. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is back on this list after the Steelers were blown out by the Chiefs on Christmas Day. Wilson did not throw any touchdowns and threw a bad interception in the end zone that changed the game.

The loss has crushed the Steelers' chances at winning the AFC North. They will need help to do so. Regardless of whether they are able to secure a home playoff game or not, the Steelers need to turn things around so they do not back into the playoffs.

 

5. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Bears had a rough outing in Week 17. The offense only managed to score three points and the team lost to the Seahawks 6-3. Williams threw a late interception that sealed the game for the Seahawks.

The Bears will need to do a lot to help their young quarterback going into next year. With the stakes so high for this young player, things need to start going right. Williams' talent is apparent. However, his poise in the pocket is lacking.

 

4. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Who would have thought that C.J. Stroud would become a recurring name on this list? Stroud failed to lead the Texans' offense to a single offensive point. Stroud was limited to 185 passing yards and an interception.

Stroud was poised to become a superstar this season. He has been anything but that. The interceptions are becoming worrisome, and Stroud simply has not had the same "it" factor that he had as a rookie in 2023.

 

3.  Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

A staple on this list, Aaron Rodgers played so poorly in Week 17 that we saw Tyrod Taylor at the end of the game against the Bills. Rodgers threw two interceptions and only mustered 112 passing yards.

The Bills dominated the Jets all day. The Jets looked dejected and inept. Rodgers was unable to lead them on any scoring drives. What's worse, Taylor outplayed Rodgers in his limited time on the field. Rodgers' time in New York seems to be ticking away.

 

2. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush has a Philadelphia Eagles problem. In two starts against this team this season, Rush has failed to throw for 200 passing yards in both games combined. That is pretty difficult to do in a modern NFL.

Both of Rush's interceptions in this game occurred early. They were back-breaking and set the tone for the rest of the game. Outside of the Eagles matchups, Rush has been otherwise solid this season.

 

1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

Dorian Thompson-Robinson ended the week with another poor outing. He barely completed more than 50% of his passes and committed two turnovers. It makes sense that the Browns turned to him to get a look at his prospects, but he is clearly not the answer for them at quarterback.

DTR will likely get one more crack at the starting gig in Week 18, but he has shown almost no flashes of potential.



