When Will J.K. Dobbins Return and Be Back? Fantasy Football Injury Update for Week 15 (2024)

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) went down with a knee injury in his team's Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, they've had hardly any semblance of a running game, and the committee of RBs Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal haven't impressed.
Dobbins was in the midst of a resurgent season after a series of devastating injuries, including a multi-ligament tear in his knee and an Achilles tendon rupture. It's unfortunate that he's dealing with another issue, though it's not nearly as devastating as the others.
So when will Dobbins be able to return to play?Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update
The 5th-year pro was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 13, meaning he won't be eligible to return at all until Week 17 at the earliest. During this time, it's unlikely we'll get many updates on his status. He wasn't explicitly shut down for the season, though. This may or may not be relevant for fantasy football.
From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Chargers RB JK Dobbins (knee sprain) is expected to miss some time. pic.twitter.com/Eklc18xWhF
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2024
His MCL sprain isn't season-ending, but the Chargers have a winning record and seem poised to make the playoffs, so it's possible the team doesn't expect him back until then. They could still be fighting for a playoff spot during Weeks 17 and 18 though, as their offense looks somewhat lost without their lead back.
J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Outlook
It's difficult to determine if he'll return to his full workload when he comes back. It's possible the team could bring him in before he's 100%, but limit his touches, so that he can at least have some impact on the game. If this ends up happening, he won't be a great fantasy option.
JK DOBBINS WITH THE GO AHEAD TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/cR4BVOkSg3
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 18, 2024
Still, there's a ton of upside to playing him. Future RotoBaller articles will likely dive into his projected usage closer to his return date, whenever that may be. For now, it's worth it to take a flier on Vidal and hope he gets a greater share of the team's backfield work.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis