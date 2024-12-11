New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was a popular early-round fantasy football draft pick this year. The former Ohio State star has been a solid WR2 in his career for fantasy players despite a lack of touchdown production.
However, Olave is the WR81 this season, averaging 7.6 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. Unfortunately, the star wide receiver has missed significant time because of injury.
When will Olave return to the lineup? Will he play again this year? Let's dive into it.
When Will Chris Olave Return?
The former Ohio State star has suffered two concussions this season while taking multiple massive hits. Olave missed the Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos because of his first concussion. Unfortunately, that was the lesser of his two concussions this year. Olave has missed the past four games with a horrific hit to the head in the matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, resulting in his second concussion of the 2024 season.
#Saints WR Chris Olave, who was ruled out for Sunday and is seeking opinions of experts on his concussion, is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, sources say.
The move should be official later today. He’s out at least four games. pic.twitter.com/Frw4ppcby2
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2024
While he is eligible to return in Week 15 against the Washington Commanders, Olave likely won’t play this week. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi told the media last week that the star wide receiver will meet with a specialist before the team provides an update on his status.
Chris Olave’s Fantasy Football Outlook
Olave was dropped in many fantasy football leagues after suffering his second concussion in Week 9. While the Saints never officially declared him out for the year, some thought the star wide receiver wouldn’t play again this season.
Unfortunately, that seems like the case. Derek Carr suffered a significant fracture in his left hand on Sunday against the New York Giants. While Rizzi hasn’t ruled the veteran quarterback out for the matchup against the Commanders, Carr likely won’t play again this year, with the team having no shot at the playoffs.
Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss several weeks with significant fracture in left hand. (via @rapsheet & @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/mrBWyiEF8x
— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024
Therefore, New Orleans has no reason to bring Olave off of injured reserve with Jake Haener, Spencer Rattle, or Den DiNucci under center for the four games. Fantasy players can drop the star wide receiver in all redraft leagues.
