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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal that gave Drake Maye the weapon he desperately needed to take the next step in his development. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan since his arrival in New England. 

He initially suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, which landed him on injured reserve and kept him out for the next four games. He returned in Weeks 6 and 7 but caught only 6 passes for 75 scoreless yards in those two games. 

He then had a knee flare-up during their Wednesday practice before a Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and eventually missed that game as well. He’s now played in only three of New England’s first eight games. 

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When could Brown return? Will he finally live up to the billing of the blockbuster trade that sent him here, or will his disappointing season continue?

 

A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

A.J. Brown did miss the first practice on Wednesday before the Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to whether Brown would be placed back on injured reserve or not. Instead, he said the team would continue to monitor Brown’s treatment and see how he progressed during the week, but didn’t guarantee Brown would be ready for their game against the Packers. 

With this recurring knee issue that he has been dealing with for years, which the Patriots acknowledged they knew about when they made the trade for him, it wouldn’t be surprising for the team to allow him to rest it for multiple weeks and only bring him back when he’s as recovered from it as he can be. 

Currently, Week 9 looks unlikely for his return since he already missed the first practice of the week. Continue to monitor the situation, but given that he has yet to step on the practice field, he is trending in the wrong direction.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Brown’s managers have more to worry about than just his missed games. His production has been unusually poor for his entire stint with the Patriots. Through the three games he’s managed to suit up for, he’s only produced nine receptions for 101 yards and zero touchdowns. 

Even in a disappointing 2025 season with the Eagles, he managed 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 66.9 receiving yards per game. That number has dropped to just 33.7 receiving yards per game this year with his new team. 

The only encouraging light for Brown, because it sure hasn’t been his health or his production, has been his usage. When he was finally back on the field for Weeks 6 and 7, he played 101 of 122 offensive snaps and drew 16 targets in those two games. And sure, that elite usage only led to six receptions for 75 yards and a dismal 37.5% catch rate, but at least the volume was there. 

Brown should remain rostered in nearly every league imaginable, but it’s well past time his former WR1 reputation didn’t make him an automatic start each week. His production needs to catch up to his usage when he’s on the field. Until he can do that, consider him a high-risk low-end WR2 at the very best. 

His usage and target volume when active offer hope he can return to his WR1 form, but his health and results still need improvement before that can be considered.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeMario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for DeMario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, A.J. Brown:

Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Monangai
Demario Douglas
vs
Juwan Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Demario Douglas
vs
Breece Hall
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Addison
Demario Douglas
vs
Eli Raridon
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Cam Skattebo
Demario Douglas
vs
Greg Dulcich
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Demario Douglas
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Demario Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordan Mason
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Cade Otton
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Demario Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Dallas Goedert
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Travis Kelce
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Bell
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Mason Taylor
Demario Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Josh Downs
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Demario Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Demario Douglas
vs
Justice Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Devin Singletary
Demario Douglas
vs
Alvin Kamara
Demario Douglas
vs
Jadarian Price
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Demario Douglas
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Demario Douglas
vs
Treylon Burks
Demario Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Demario Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Demario Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Demario Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Demario Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Demario Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Demario Douglas
vs
Drake London
Demario Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Demario Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Demario Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Demario Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Demario Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Demario Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Demario Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Demario Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Demario Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Demario Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Demario Douglas
vs
Stefon Diggs
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Demario Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keenan Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devin Singletary
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bam Knight
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ty Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
A.J. Brown
vs
Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
vs
Devaughn Vele
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Schultz
A.J. Brown
vs
Eli Raridon
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordyn Tyson
A.J. Brown
vs
Cam Skattebo
A.J. Brown
vs
Juwan Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Mayer
A.J. Brown
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
A.J. Brown
vs
J.K. Dobbins
A.J. Brown
vs
Demario Douglas
A.J. Brown
vs
David Montgomery
A.J. Brown
vs
Makai Lemon
A.J. Brown
vs
AJ Barner
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyle Monangai
A.J. Brown
vs
Cooper Kupp
A.J. Brown
vs
Antonio Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
vs
Xavier Worthy
A.J. Brown
vs
Kimani Vidal
A.J. Brown
vs
Breece Hall
A.J. Brown
vs
Cade Otton
A.J. Brown
vs
Tyler Higbee
A.J. Brown
vs
Kaelon Black
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Hunter Henry
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Addison
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Bell
A.J. Brown
vs
Chig Okonkwo
A.J. Brown
vs
Mason Taylor
A.J. Brown
vs
Greg Dulcich
A.J. Brown
vs
Austin Ekeler
A.J. Brown
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Samaje Perine
A.J. Brown
vs
Jakobi Meyers
A.J. Brown
vs
Darren Waller
A.J. Brown
vs
Brenton Strange
A.J. Brown
vs
Courtland Sutton
A.J. Brown
vs
Dalton Kincaid
A.J. Brown
vs
Adonai Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Ryan Flournoy
A.J. Brown
vs
Emmett Johnson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jordan Mason
A.J. Brown
vs
Justice Hill
A.J. Brown
vs
Dylan Sampson
A.J. Brown
vs
Alvin Kamara
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Gesicki
A.J. Brown
vs
Kalif Raymond
A.J. Brown
vs
Dallas Goedert
A.J. Brown
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Travis Kelce
A.J. Brown
vs
Keon Coleman
A.J. Brown
vs
KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
A.J. Brown
vs
Emeka Egbuka
A.J. Brown
vs
Treylon Burks
A.J. Brown
vs
Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
vs
Elijah Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Zay Flowers
A.J. Brown
vs
Bam Knight
A.J. Brown
vs
Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
vs
Terrance Ferguson
A.J. Brown
vs
T.J. Hockenson
A.J. Brown
vs
Keaton Mitchell
A.J. Brown
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
A.J. Brown
vs
Malachi Fields
A.J. Brown
vs
Rome Odunze
A.J. Brown
vs
Mark Andrews
A.J. Brown
vs
Devin Singletary
A.J. Brown
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
A.J. Brown
vs
Puka Nacua
A.J. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
A.J. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
A.J. Brown
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Nabers
A.J. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
vs
Drake London
A.J. Brown
vs
Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
vs
Mike Evans
A.J. Brown
vs
Luther Burden III
A.J. Brown
vs
Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
A.J. Brown
vs
Parker Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
vs
Rashee Rice
A.J. Brown
vs
Garrett Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Jameson Williams
A.J. Brown
vs
George Pickens
A.J. Brown
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
A.J. Brown
vs
DJ Moore
A.J. Brown
vs
Stefon Diggs
A.J. Brown
vs
Jalen Coker
A.J. Brown
vs
Jaylen Waddle
A.J. Brown
vs
Malik Washington
A.J. Brown
vs
Michael Wilson
A.J. Brown
vs
Ladd McConkey
A.J. Brown
vs
Tre Tucker
A.J. Brown
vs
Caleb Douglas

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Week 9 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 9
Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 9
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 9